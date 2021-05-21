Regional Qld jockey, trainer caught in betting scandal

Rockhampton jockey Nigel Seymour and trainer Kerrod Smyth have each been hit with disqualifications after they were caught in a betting scandal.

Queensland Racing Integrity Commission stewards this week concluded an inquiry into alleged bets placed on the then Smyth-trained race horse Lily Ofthe Glen, in a race at Rockhampton Jockey Club on December 18 last year.

After examining phone, banking and betting records, stewards found Seymour provided a cash payment of $200 to Smyth, who at the direction of the jockey, placed a win bet through the trainer’s TAB account.

Stewards were also able to ascertain that Seymour, through a third party, facilitated a $1000 bet on behalf of himself and Smyth.

Seymour rode Lily Ofthe Glen in the race in question but it finished last (12th of 12 runners) beaten 9.8 lengths as a $13 chance.

After considering the evidence, Seymour was hit with a misconduct charge under the rules of racing.

Jockeys are not allowed to bet, or have any interest in a bet, on any race or contingency relating to thoroughbred racing involving a race in which they are riding.

Seymour pleaded guilty to the charge.

Rockhampton trainer Kerrod Smyth.

Trainers are not allowed to bet with, or for, a jockey and Smyth was subsequently charged.

Smyth pleaded not guilty and made submissions in his defence.

After considering these submissions, stewards found Smyth guilty.

Seymour was disqualified for 21 months, which is to be served cumulatively with a penalty imposed in February where the jockey was disqualified for improper conduct for sending threatening text messages to a trainer.

Smyth was disqualified for six months.

Smyth will appeal the decision and on Friday, May 21, QRIC confirmed that Smyth had lodged an internal review application.

