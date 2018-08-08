Regional Queensland let down by dialysis treatment

NOT HAPPY: Norm Irwin moved from Longreach to Rockhampton to access vital renal dialysis treatment.

UPDATE, 5pm: THE State Health Minister, Dr Steven Miles has hit back at the Member for Gregory, saying his statements have been misleading.

In a statement to The Morning Bulletin, the Minister for Health said he "didn't say renal services would never be offered in rural communities” as Mr Millar had implied.

Mr Millar previously stated that he was "disgusted” when the "Minister announced in Longreach that it was never going to be possible”.

Mr Millar attacked the State Government's spending habits, saying they needed to rearrange their priorities.

"We obviously need more money,” he said.

"If we can't put the renal care in Emerald and Longreach or places in rural and regional areas, it's obviously not enough,”

"We've got to spend the money for people right across Queensland, not just for people on the East Coast and South East Queensland.”

In his statement to The Morning Bulletin, Dr Miles said he "is disappointed that Lachlan Millar has stooped so low as to make up stories and put words in my mouth”.

In the same statement, Dr Miles stressed that Queensland Health was in the process of conducting a state-wide review of renal dialysis services, which is set to be completed at the end of this year.

"This review will examine various options for improving the delivery or renal dialysis services to Queensland communities,” he said.

"Particularly in rural and remote regions,”

THREE years ago, Norm Irwin was happily living in Longreach with his wife Rose .

The 66-year-old would make the 700 kilometre round trip from Longreach to Rockhampton up to three times a week to access renal dialysis treatment not available in Longreach.

The trips were necessary for the father of three and grandfather of 12 to stay alive.

Mr Irwin has now made the decision to relocate to Rockhampton full-time to enable himself to easily access treatment, which he requires every second day.

But Mr Irwin says if it was up to him, he wouldn't have needed to leave Longreach, but the lack of available treatments made it almost impossible to stay,

"It wasn't really my decision,” he said.

"I just got sicker and sicker...and I had to come to Rocky to get it done because it was the closest place,

"They're really good here, but I'd like to be at home.

"I haven't been home in three years.

"I think my days are numbered, but I'd like to spend them in Longreach.”

Mr Irwin says the move has put a lot of pressure and strain on him and his family.

"It's terrible. I've got children out there, I've got grand kids and I can't see them,” he said.

"Everyday is different, you just try and make the most of it if you can...but there's no subsidy for being at home.”

Mr Irwin says it can be tough living away from his family and supporting himself.

"I've got to support myself over here a fair bit and I've got house over there [Longreach] but I'm still paying rates on it, and the pension money's not much chop either you know,” he said.

"You've got to choose when you eat and you don't.”

Mr Irwin says if he and the State Minister for Health, Steven Miles, were to meet in person, it wouldn't be an easy conversation.

"What I would like to say he probably wouldn't appreciate, but I wish he'd get his finger out and do something for these other people out there that he can help,” he said.

For Member for Gergory, Lachlan Millar, the Minister's apparent lack of interest in solving the issue is a slap in the face for people living in rural and regional Queensland.

"What frustrates me right now is the Minister for Health, Steven Miles, says it will never be possible to put renal dialysis care in places like Longreach and Emerald,” he said.

"That is completely wrong, and that's arrogant and just shows he's a minster for South East Queensland, not a minister for all of Queensland, and not a minister for regional and rural Queensland.

"It showed that he's more concerned about what's happening in South East Queensland and renaming hospitals rather than providing the first class care that we need for people in rural and regional Queensland.”

Mr Millar said the State Government needed to commit to fixing the issue.

"First of all we need a commitment from the minister...it's about committing the money to it,” he said.

"If they're going to spend $45 million on a bike track in Yerongpilly in South East Queensland, why can't they put that $45 million towards renal care right across regional and rural Queensland where it's needed.”