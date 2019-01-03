Regional Queenslander's quest to for a seat in the Senate

ROCKHAMPTON VISIT: LNP's Queensland Senate candidate Gerard Rennick was in town campaigning in advance of the imminent federal election.

FORMER regional Queenslander and now LNP senate candidate Gerard Rennick visited Rockhampton to share how he planned to make his mark on Canberra.

After being unsuccessful in his tilt for a spot in the Senate at the last election, Mr Rennick was bumped up to a winnable third position on the ticket for the Liberal National Party for what promises to be a challenging campaign before an election expected by May.

Mr Rennick, 48, used his latest Rockhampton visit to continue to build his profile with media spots, talks with locals and stakeholders for the CQ fishing industry, and to join Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Minister for Northern Australia Senator Matt Canavan inspecting progress on the nearly completed Rockhampton hospital multi-storey car park.

Now living in Brisbane, the father of three grew up on a Chinchilla cattle property and being educated on the Darling Downs before embarking on a international career in the finance industry.

His strong grounding in taxation and finessing the numbers feeds into some of his ideas about improving the nation's bottom line which centres on levelling the playing field to stop corporations from exploiting tax loopholes.

"One of the things I want to do if I get into the Senate is to raise awareness of the tax treaties,” Mr Rennick said.

"What we've got now is multinationals sending their profits offshore because they pay less tax doing that.

"We've got more natural wealth per head of population in this country than most other countries and we should be trying to retain our profits.”

His ambition was to reform Australia's tax system to "grow the economy through a flatter and broader tax base” while also streamlining, simplifying and removing the prohibitive regulation within the taxation act.

Mr Rennick's country upbringing is the foundation for his "protectionist nationalist” platform which supports rural values, protects the traditional way of life of Australian families and seeks to deliver a fair go for the regions.

Close to his heart were changes to vegetation management laws as well as the closure of rural maternity wards and agricultural colleges.

"Ag colleges pass down that important information on vegetation management practices so I would argue if you want a sustainable environment, the best way to do that is to keep your colleges open to teach our young farmers,” he said.

On the topic of resources and energy policy, Mr Rennick was supportive of new mines opening (provided they were environmentally compliant and economically viable), advocating not only for new coal-fired power stations (or

upgrades to existing stations) but for nuclear power which would reduce emissions while increasing baseload power.

He said cutting energy costs was vital to ease the strain on irrigators, support industry and help grow manufacturing.

"My view towards renewables is if they can stand up on their own two feet, then that's all good and well,” he said.

"Let's just see, we haven't gone through the life cycle of renewables yet. If it's a better idea that's great, but it's got to be economically affordable.

"We need to continue to invest in research and development to ensure Australia maintains its high standard of living.”

When it came to reducing our carbon footprint, rather than being focused on the power generators, he said we needed to be looking at building better transport infrastructure, especially in the cities, while also taking action at household level.

"Don't vilify the [energy] producers and not temper your own consumption,” he said.

Mr Rennick said he would like to see Australia gradually diversify away from mining iron ore and coal in preparation for the long term future when sourcing these finite resources was no longer economically viable.

On social policy, Mr Rennick shared his wish for the government to "let individuals be individuals”.

"I think there's been a focus over the last few years, probably too much on social values,” he said.

"I don't think the government should be involved in the bedroom, the classroom, the family home or the farm.”

"I'd be looking at getting the government back to providing essential services through economic reform.”