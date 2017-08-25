27°
Regional schools the focus of Governor's tours

Michelle Gately
| 25th Aug 2017 4:10 PM
REAL LEARNING: Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey visits Port Curtis Road State School during a visit to Rockhampton.
REAL LEARNING: Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey visits Port Curtis Road State School during a visit to Rockhampton.

WHEN the children of Port Curtis Road State School were told of the hundreds of schools Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey visits each year, they couldn't believe it.

The gasps of astonishment were even louder when Mr de Jersey told them he had met Queen Elizabeth not once, but three times.

The children were thrilled to welcome Mr de Jersey and learn about his role in government.

Mr de Jersey said civic education was a vital part of the school system and he was pleased to be able to play a role in helping children understand Australia's democratic system.

"That side of things had been neglected for a long time,” he said.

"I think civics education is improving. I think it's very important.

"If kids don't have a basic understanding of the institutions, they'd be completely lost. And it's a great thing for these little kids today, being exposed to the Governor and they're learning just a little bit about the role.”

Mr de Jersey said it was particularly important for regional schools to be included in civics education and political tours.

"It's really a terrific experience for me, and I hope the children,” he said

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  government governor general port curtis queensland goverment queensland governor

