Regional Skate Comp hits the Capricorn Coast

Yeppoon Skatepark will host the Regional titles on July 7 from 10am-4pm

Yeppoon Skatepark will host the Regional titles on July 7 from 10am-4pm

IN A regional first, Yeppoon Skatepark will host the Central Queensland Skate Titles on July 7 and the 'Shredders League' can't wait to break out their newly honed moves.

Co-founder of the Australian Skateboarding Community Initiative Donny Fraser said the titles come off the back of a 6-week training program that has been running at the popular Skatepark on Wednesday evenings from 6-8pm.

Skaters who have attended the recent workshops have raised their competition points by over

"We have had about 18 local skaters honing their skills to open more opportunities to compete. They have all done an amazing job improving their contest run scores by over 20%,” Donny said.

"We have one more workshop on July 4 so it's not too late for anyone that would like to come down to the Yeppoon Skatepark and pick up some hints and advise from accredited judges and competition skaters.

"The program is open to ages.”

Donny said the Regional Skate Titles at Yeppoon Skatepark on Saturday July 7 will be a qualifier for Rumble on the Reef, the QLD championships of skateboarding.

"Winners from the regional competition will go through to a week- long event in Mackay from September 25-29 with International pros and the best skateboarders in QLD,” he said.

"We have been working with Livingstone Shire Council who have been fabulous in assisting us with both running the program and organising the regional titles.

"There is a big need for major competitions in the Central Queensland region and Yeppoon is the perfect site to host them.

"We hope to engage a lot more people into the future to further develop the sport and the competition.”

Donny Fraser from the Australian Skateboarding Community Initiative is thrilled to see a regional title for Central Queensland Photo contributed ROK280714donny

The Australian Skateboarding Community Initiative are a collaborative group of over 17 different Skateboard Schools, 2 major event promoters and 75 staff nationally.

Its goal is to provide opportunities for skateboarders to develop and promote positive values in their community.

The group runs programs nationally to create an even playing field for all skateboarders and creates pathways for skateboarders to progress their skills.

Donny said the program develops strategies and systems in regions that work in connecting with Youth, catering for the older skateboarders, and connect the region to the nation.

CQ Skate Titles Details

Where: Yeppoon Skate Park

When: Saturday July 7 from 10am-4pm

Schedule: 10am-2pm qualifying rounds, 2-4pm finals.

Catagories: Juniors under 12, juniors under 16 and open class

Registration: Australian.skateboarding.com

Refreshments: Food vans will be on site.