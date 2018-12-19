Regional works fast tracked

Cooee Bay Pool is one of the projects Council has earmarked for upgrades.

Cooee Bay Pool is one of the projects Council has earmarked for upgrades.

CENTRAL Queensland will unwrap an early Christmas present with the state Government fast-tracking more than $7.8million in job-supporting Works for Queensland funding.

Livingstone Shire will benefit with $1.7million to be used in priority projects across the region.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said the early release of funding will be well utilised by Council bringing some projects forward.

"Council already has a number of priority projects earmarked for consideration such as Cooee Bay Pool and an art gallery at the southern end of the Coast in Emu Park along with numerous floodway upgrades in the rural road network within the shire," Cr Ludwig said.

"Council will meet next week to determine which projects will be put forward with the remainder of our priority projects being considered in the next financial year.

"All these projects generate employment for our region during construction with many providing follow-on jobs after completion."

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said $200million was allocated in the State Budget to the program's third round in 2019-21, but they are unwrapping $100million early for a Works for Queensland Christmas in regional Queensland.

"As we begin the recovery from this month's unprecedented and devastating bushfires, Works for Queensland will help councils get boots on the ground and bring even more jobs to support Central Queensland families," Ms Lauga said.

"Works for Queensland was an excellent example of two levels of government working in partnership for our region.

"Not only has Works for Queensland upgraded the football grounds at Woorabinda and improved our cycle network, the program has been the catalyst for tourism infrastructure, including the Mount Morgan streetscape, new facilities at Rockhampton Heritage Village and the rejuvenation of Emerald's Botanic Gardens."

Works for Queensland funding for individual councils is calculated according to location, population and employment rates.