Region's best experience promoted on national TV today

Capricorn Enterprise chief executive Mary Carroll (at the back right corner) with Channel 7 crews and guests on a glass bottom boat pre-recording promotion snippets for the Today Show which is promoting Queensland's Best Experiences. Capricorn Enterprise

ONE of the region's greatest experiences is being featured on national television this morning on a half hourly basis.

Channel 7's Today Show is doing live crosses every half hour for weather reports on Central Queensland's infamous Great Keppel Island.

Capricorn Enterprise chief executive Mary Carroll talked with The Morning Bulletin yesterday from a glass bottom boat situated off the island that was the pre-shooting scene for some of this morning's promotion on the television show.

Ms Carroll said the live crosses and pre-shooting segments were part of a joint initiative with Tourism Queensland to promote the Best Experiences of the sunshine state.

She said there would be another part of the region featured on the show very shortly.