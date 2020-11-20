Region’s best golfers contest round two of pennants

The Yeppoon golf teams that reigned supreme against Rockhampton in the opening round of the Keppel Zone pennants. Photo: Contributed

YEPPOON will be shooting for back to back wins in the Keppel Zone pennants when they take on North Rockhampton on Sunday.

Yeppoon made a sizzling start to the four-way interclub competition, beating Rockhampton a fortnight ago.

Emu Park were also victorious in the opener, beating newcomers North Rockhampton 19.5 to 8.5.

They will take on Rockhampton at Rockhampton on Sunday, while North Rockhampton hosts Yeppoon.

The inaugural pennants, which was won by Rockhampton, featured two men’s divisions and three clubs – Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Emu Park.

Its success prompted its expansion to now include a fourth club (North Rockhampton, whose teams include Gracemere and Mount Morgan players) and a third men’s and a women’s division.

A feature of the opening round was the appearance of three juniors - Isaak Jensen and Lilly McGuiness of Yeppoon and Caitlyn Cox of Rockhampton – who each won their matches.

Sunday’s matches will start at 11.30am.

Meanwhile, the inter-zone pennants match between the Keppel and Curtis zones will be played at Rockhampton Golf Club on Sunday, December 13.

