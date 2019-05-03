Region's best rugby players aim for spot in Bushrangers

HE'S IN: Travis Wright scores a try in last year's CQ Muster. The carnival is being played again this weekend.

HE'S IN: Travis Wright scores a try in last year's CQ Muster. The carnival is being played again this weekend. Amanda Ball GLA070518UNION

RUGBY UNION: This weekend the Queensland Country Junior Rugby Union Muster will be making a change towards equality, with a new girls' division added to the representative carnival.

The carnival, hosted by Rugby Capricornia and the Capricorn Coast Rugby Club, brings together Central Queensland junior rugby union teams in under-12, under-13, under-14 and under-16 age divisions.

There will be two under-12 sides, one under-13 side, two under-14 sides and one under-16 side competing in the CQ Muster at St Brendan's College, with teams coming from Mackay and the Whitsundays, Rugby Capricornia, Central Highlands, Western Queensland, Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.

At the end of the carnival, the Bushrangers representative teams will be selected from all participating players.

Those successful players will then travel to the Queensland Junior State Championships in Toowoomba from July 3-7.

Former Emmaus College student and current Queensland Reds player Duncan Paia'aua will also be attending the Muster to encourage young people in regional areas to give rugby a go and seize any pathways available.

Under-16s head coach Ben Wiltshire will take a young side to the Muster and is content to appear as underdogs when his team takes on the well-drilled sides from Mackay and Emerald, which have been together for some time.

Wiltshire's players are determined to give their best against their formidable opponents.

Wiltshire has taken plenty of guidance from Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn, a former All Black, Broncos and Kangaroos player.

Thorn, with his ample understanding of the Muster's culture, is not always about winning but about creating a culture within the game.

Donny Mill, the head coach of the under-14s Brahman Black side, has prepared his team as best he can, however injuries and school holidays have not helped when it came to preparing for the event.

Mill is a former New Zealand rep player and will harness his skills as a level three coach to best guide his players.

His team will face off against teams from Mackay, Emerald and Bundaberg/Hervey Bay.

One to watch this weekend will be under-14 co-captain Noah Rauluni, who not only leads from the front but is the son of former Queensland Reds halfback Jacob Rauluni.

Selectors will be at the carnival watching the players closely to determine the 23 selections from each grade.

These lucky few will take on the might of Brisbane and South East at the State Championships.