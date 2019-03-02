Region's cotton harvest down by 40 per cent due to the dry

Queensland Cotton's Rick Jones inspects one of the few cotton bales at the Emerald Gin site.

EMERALD'S Queensland Cotton Gin has seen a 40 per cent decrease on cotton on the previous season.

Queensland Cotton's CQ regional manager Rick Jones said the decrease could be directly attributed to the low water allocations given to irrigators by Sunwater from Fairbairn Dam.

"It's just because of lack of the water, the dam level being lower,” he said.

There are 387 irrigators who use water from the Nogoa Mackenzie River scheme out of the Fairbairn Dam.

In July 2018, medium priority customers were given a six per cent allocation and in December it was raised to nine per cent.

Customers were able to use any of their unused water allocations from 2017-18 up to a cap of 75,000 megalitres.

Mr Jones said while he didn't know the record off hand, it had been one of the driest summers he had experienced.

It's the same story across many gins through southern Queensland and New South Wales.

Mr Jones said it was not just the Central Highlands crop that was a lot smaller this year, a lot less cotton from Australia as a whole was exported.

"It's all over.... this area here has fared better than most other areas,” he said.

"We're down a lot less than some areas, some areas have had zero.

"It's probably not as bad as some places but it's starting to hit pretty hard now.”

Despite the low cotton levels, Mr Jones said the crops brought in were still of good quality.

Further down, he said yields around the Moura and Dawson Valley areas were really good.

At the moment, 90 per cent of all the cotton around the Central Highlands has been picked.

The gin is now processing the cotton and separating the lint and the seed.

The lint gets exported and the seed has been used for cattle feed in recent times.

Mr Jones said there had been strong demand for the seed from local feedlots and graziers.

"The cattle eat it instead of the grass, it's high in protein and keeps the cattle growing,” he said.

The next cotton crop won't be planted until August or September.

Mr Jones is not expecting big things from the next crop.

"It will be lower again this year unless we can get major falls in the dam catchment,” he said.

"Most growers would be happy to get the rain any time.... if it means the dam gets water.”

The best time to get rain for the cotton plant is through the growing time.

If it rains at picking time, it can downgrade the flower.

