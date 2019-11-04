Region’s outriggers celebrate golden performance

The winning team members (back row, from left) Harley Edwards (Rocky), Lee McDonald (Malanka), Dave Morgan (Cap Coast), Afshean Asaadi (Cap Coast), Kat Groves (Cap Coast), Sarah Fisher (Hekili) and Sonya Robinson (Cap Coast); and (front row) Annita Mennell (Rocky) and Rebecca French (Cap Coast).

OUTRIGGING: Seven of the region’s outriggers have teamed up to strike gold at the Marlin Coast Challenge.

Dave Morgan, Afshean Asaadi, Kat Groves, Sonya Robinson and Rebecca French (Capricorn Coast Outriggers) and Harley Edwards and Annita Mennell (Rocky Outriggers) joined with two northern competitors for the endurance race.

They went on to win the Master mixed OC6 division.

The 43km, four-leg relay race runs from Yorkeys Knob in Cairns to Four Mile Beach at Port Douglas.

Paddlers travelled from clubs across Queensland and as far afield as Papua New Guinea to compete in the annual event.

Groves said the hot, humid and still conditions made it a challenging experience, both mentally and physically, but the months of training the crew did in the lead-up paid off.

She said everyone was incredibly happy about the win.

“I am very honoured and proud to have been a part of this crew and I couldn’t be happier with our result,” she said

“Everyone dug deep and gave 110 per cent.

“Without the commitment of each team member to put in the months of training required, the dedication to travel to far north Queensland to compete, the assistance of our head coach Emma Chambers in developing our training program and racing plan and the support of our relative clubs, our success would not have been possible.”

Anyone wanting more information about the Capricorn Coast Outrigging Club can contact president Soozi Wilson on 0458 504 553 or via the club’s Facebook page.