Region's prestige properties revealed in valuation report

A HERRON Todd White report has found the Rockhampton region's housing sector to be performing well.

In a recent report by Herron Todd White which reviews the month of May, between two to three per cent of residential properties in Rockhampton sold above $700,000.

This figure means places them within the prestige price bracket.

Even rarer are homes which sell over $1 million, making up less than 1 per cent of the region's residential sales.

The report notes the market has moved from seeking prestige on the coast to finding it at established suburb The Range where some homes date back to the late 1800s and early 1900s.

According to the report there have been a number of sales above $1 million in the suburb in recent months, including 3 Athelstane St which is a spacious two-storey Queenslander.

The property sold shortly after auction for just under $1.4 million.

This three storey home at 66 Ocean Parade in Cooee Bay sold for $1.4 million recently. RAY WHITE

The report noted the Rockhampton market seems capped at $1.5 million with that price only being achieved twice.

Herron Todd White's report stated it was the only property which sold for over $1 million so far this year.

Last year saw two properties sell above $1 million; however, 2015 recorded four million-dollar sales.

In 2017, a small nuber of penthouse units on Rocky's riverfront sold for about $1.2 million.

This option appeared to be popular among older retiring couples.

Herron Todd White reports there have been "a number of sales at above the $1 million dollar mark” on the Capricorn Coast.

It was revealed the sales were typically for "older beach front properties in well sought after locations such as Cooee Bay”.

Modern properties in higher positions with ocean views were also popular in Lammermoor and Taranganba.

