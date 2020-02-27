Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POWERING ON: Cameron Mellifont was third in the solo male category at the Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club’s three-hour cross country.
POWERING ON: Cameron Mellifont was third in the solo male category at the Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club’s three-hour cross country.
Sport

Region’s riders lap it up at three-hour cross country

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
27th Feb 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOUNTAIN BIKING: Weekend rain made for perfect race conditions at the Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club’s three-hour cross country.

Gladstone’s Sean Hall powered to victory in the solo men while Emerald’s Emma Burgess reigned in the solo women as 68 riders hit the trails for the first race of the year at Seeonee Park.

Rhys Jones hits the trails in the team of two category, which he and Glen Chadwick won. Picture: Allan Reinikka.
Rhys Jones hits the trails in the team of two category, which he and Glen Chadwick won. Picture: Allan Reinikka.

Club president Dan Witten said all the riders were in good spirits and the rain enhanced the event.

“Despite a lot of anxiety over the weather and the rain – and there was a substantial amount out there – it was excellent,” he said.

“Seeonee is a very dry track normally so the rain firmed it up and made it perfect for racing.

“Everybody probably thought that the tracks were going to be heavy, slow and muddy and instead we got fast, grippy and really fun.

Ryan Cromb won the solo junior category. Picture: Allan Reinikka.
Ryan Cromb won the solo junior category. Picture: Allan Reinikka.

“I’ve never ridden Seeonee Park as good as it was on Saturday.”

Hall completed eight laps of the 6.3km course to win a keenly contested solo male category by almost 11 seconds.

Grant Burkhardt and Cameron Mellifont waged an epic battle for the minor placings.

They too completed eight laps, with Burkhardt edging ahead on the last lap to take second, four seconds ahead of Mellifont in third.

Burgess completed seven laps to score a comfortable win in the solo female.

Silvia Smith (six laps) was second and Donna Oliver (five laps) third.

Emma Burgess won the solo female category. Picture: Allan Reinikka
Emma Burgess won the solo female category. Picture: Allan Reinikka

Witten said it was a good way to kickstart what will be another busy year on the trails.

The Rockhampton club will again run combined cross country and enduro series with Gladstone, and will host a round of the Queensland Enduro Series on April 19.

The next race will be the opening round of the combined cross country series in Gladstone on Sunday, March 15.

dan witten mountain biking rockhampton mountain bike club seeonee park
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Incredibly clever CQ teen lands scholarship at US college

        premium_icon Incredibly clever CQ teen lands scholarship at US college

        Education When Amelia was 4, she could count to 400. By the time she started school, she was already able to read.

        REVEALED: Are you in Capricornia’s worst area for drugs?

        premium_icon REVEALED: Are you in Capricornia’s worst area for drugs?

        Crime A breakdown of police data shows exactly where, when and how many drug arrests are...

        CQ pub owner denies alleged racist comment

        premium_icon CQ pub owner denies alleged racist comment

        News A woman says a pub owner of racially vilified her sons

        COURT: See who is appearing in Yeppoon court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is appearing in Yeppoon court today

        News See the full list of those in Yeppoon Magistrates Court here.