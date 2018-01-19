Region's talented juniors sharpen skills in Rocky

YOUNG TALENT: Sam Guerin works on his batting technique at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground during the Queensland Cricket Academy Program training camp.

CRICKET: Fifteen talented young cricketers are fine-tuning their skills at a Queensland Cricket Academy Program training camp in Rockhampton.

The four girls and 11 boys from the Central Queensland and Mackay Whitsunday region were identified for performances at state carnivals last cricket season, in conjunction with directors of coaching in each of their regions.

Queensland Cricket coach and talent development specialist Bruce Deem said the three-day camp, which started on Wednesday, provided a holistic approach to player development.

On the first day the players focused on skills and game awareness, yesterday it was strength and conditioning and centre-wicket scenarios, and today they will play a T20 game.

Deem said it was all about creating more structure and intensity in the players' training, with a view to them making Queensland under-age teams in the next few years.

Deem was joined at the camp by his Northern Academy equivalent Phil Robinson and Kade Horan, Queensland Cricket's regional officer for Central Queensland.

Focus on facilities

CENTRAL Queensland cricketers, council and government representatives will meet in Rockhampton this week to have their say on the facilities needed to help grow the sport.

They will provide local input to Queensland Cricket's 10-year statewide infrastructure plan being developed with funding assistance from the Queensland Government and Cricket Australia.

Queensland Cricket state infrastructure manager Paul Leven said receiving practical local input was key to prioritising upgrades so the limited funding for infrastructure would be invested where most needed.

"We spent a year doing on-ground audits of more than 700 cricket grounds right across Queensland, so we know what's already there,” he said.

"This next step is about documenting what we need for the future of cricket in Central Queensland and right across the state.

"Getting a clear picture from the region's cricket and government interests about local priorities and needs means we can agree on them and put them in black and white for everyone to aim towards, including Queensland Cricket and Cricket Australia.”

Separate consultation meetings will be held today with local government officers and cricket association members.

Jolt in good form

IT missed the finals last year but Jolt Bakery Cafe is right in contention for the Frenchville Sports Club Corporate T20 Competition title this year.

The team lost just one game to finish on top of the ladder at the end of the regular season, and will face fourth-placed Hospital in the first semi-final at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground at 6pm today.

The Bangarangs (2) and CQ Water Services (3) will clash in the second semi at 6pm tomorrow, with the grand final to be played on Sunday night.

While unavailable for tonight's semi, Jolt co-captain Wayne Clifford said he felt pretty good about his team's prospects.

He said every player in the team loved the concept of the competition and enjoyed "getting in and having a go”.