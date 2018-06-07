Region's youngsters keen to give football a try

PINT-SIZED PLAYERS: Eager youngsters get their first taste of football at MiniRoos clinics conducted by Football Queensland at Webber Park on Tuesday.

FOOTBALL: More than 70 youngsters were introduced to football at MiniRoos clinics held at Bluebirds Football headquarters, Webber Park, on Tuesday afternoon.

The free clinics were delivered by Football Queensland, with Rockhampton one of 23 stops across the state.

Two clinics were held on Tuesday - the first for children aged four to seven, the second for those aged eight and nine.

Bluebirds' president William Gemmell said it was a brilliant initiative, designed to give children a taste of the game and hopefully encourage them to start playing it.

The clinics were run by Miniroos development officer Andy Allan and female participation officer Kerry Hammersley.

"They did an absolutely fantastic job with over 70 new football players participating,” Gemmell said.

"Andy said Rockhampton has had the largest group of new players on the trip so far.

"He was very impressed with the passion and enthusiasm from the kids and the support of the parents.

"One of the players, called Hugo, said the clinic was really good and he had lots of fun. He particularly enjoyed playing the mangoes and oranges game and wanted to bring his friends with him next time.”

Gemmell said Bluebirds planned to launch the MiniRoos Kick-Off program in several weeks for children aged five to nine. They would train once a week for six to eight weeks with a view to moving into competition next year.

Bluebirds is also counting down to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The local football community is invited to Webber Park on Saturday, June 16, to watch Australia's opening game against France, which will be shown on the big screen sponsored by Optus.

Bluebirds will play Cap Coast in the CQ Premier League Division 2 and 1 games at 4pm and 6pm respectively in the countdown to the international, which kicks off at 8pm.

Entry is by gold coin, and food and drinks will be available. People should bring chairs and blankets.