Register today for one of the biggest fun runs of 2019

MUST DO: Join thousands of other runners for this year's 7 Rocky River Run. Allan Reinikka ROK270518arrr34

GET your joggers ready and join thousands of other runners next month to pound the pavement through Rockhampton's CBD.

It's not too late to register for the 7 Rocky River Run, which is set to draw large crowds and kick off Sunday, June 30.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said this is a fantastic event that never fails to draw a crowd.

"The Rocky River Run brings in seasoned runners from around the country and has become known as one of the must-do running competitions in the state, thanks to the hard work of previous hosts Rotary and CTC,” Cr Strelow said.

"However, this isn't just a day for serious runners.

"The River Run has events for the whole family, and there's always an incredible energy. It's well worth putting on your running shoes and getting involved.

"This is the first year that council has taken on the role of managing Rockhampton's favourite charity event, and we're very excited to host a spectacular event with the support of our sponsors.

"Course maps and training plans have been released. Head over to the website now to register and start your training.”

For more information and to register head to sevenrockyriverrun.com.au.

The 7 Rocky River Run raises funds to address youth mental health issues and the prevention of youth suicide.

Get in fast, as early bird registration closes midnight tomorrow.

Races on the day include:

2km

2km (U16)

5km

5km (U16)

10km

21km