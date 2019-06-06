Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRINK DRIVER: Mwaba Precious Chilolo was charged with drink driving after returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.218.
DRINK DRIVER: Mwaba Precious Chilolo was charged with drink driving after returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.218. File
News

Registered nurse caught 4x the limit behind the wheel

lucy rutherford
by
6th Jun 2019 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A REGISTERED nurse has shown remorse for her actions after returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.218 and driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle.

Mwaba Precious Chilolo fronted Roma Magistrates Court last Tuesday and pleaded guilty to driving more than four times the limit.

The court heard on May 10, Chilolo had consumed three glasses of wine at the Commonwealth Hotel and was driving home when she was intercepted by police at 11.40pm on Hawthorne St.

Magistrate Roger Stark said he had difficulty accepting three glasses of wine would have returned such a high reading.

"You're a nurse, you should have a heightened knowledge of alcohol consumption," he said.

"Your ability to manage a vehicle... would have been grossly affected."

Magistrate Stark sentenced Chilolo to a disqualified license for 12 months and a $1500 fine.

"If you continue driving like you are, you'll be a danger to yourself and others on the road," he said.

drink driver registered nurse roma magistrates court
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Hobby store's lease terminated after customer complaints

    premium_icon Hobby store's lease terminated after customer complaints

    Breaking UPDATE: Centre responds after terminating new businesses' lease, shop owner given 90 minutes to clear out

    • 6th Jun 2019 10:23 AM
    • 1 FairgoSteve
    'Fair Go' campaign gains traction in the north

    premium_icon 'Fair Go' campaign gains traction in the north

    Politics Regional Acting Mayor supports the Rockhampton launched initiatives

    MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed yesterday

    MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed yesterday

    News From a major arson case to a bomb hoax, keep up to date

    CQ girl draws us into her tantalising web

    premium_icon CQ girl draws us into her tantalising web

    News Alexya Yarrow was on a photo shoot when she spotted a spider's web