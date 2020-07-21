Regulated parking to return to Yeppoon CBD

Paid parking around the Yeppoon Lagoon will remain suspended until further notice.

Paid parking around the Yeppoon Lagoon will remain suspended until further notice.

REGULATED parking is set to recommence in Yeppoon’s CBD, but people who do the wrong thing won’t be hit with fines straight away.

Livingstone Shire councillors today decided that timed parking would resume on August 3.

In March both timed and paid parking was suspended following requests from the business sector which had been hit hard as a result of coronavirus.

At today’s council meeting, a recommendation was tabled to have regulated parking return to areas of the Yeppoon CBD from September 1.

But Cr Tanya Lynch, a Yeppoon business owner, said this was not soon enough and she ultimately got her way.

Cr Tanya Lynch.

“(I’m) all for implementing back the regulated parking, but I would like to see the timeline change, and bring it forward,” Cr Lynch said.

“I think the first of September is a little bit too late.

“Looking around and seeing how busy our shire is, if we were a record I’d reckon we’d top the charts in regards to visitors and tourism.

“It is abuzz around town and I would like to be able to get the support from other councillors (to) bring this forward.

“I would like to give those business operators that have suffered through COVID, with reduced revenue, to give back to them and implement this regulated parking a lot sooner.”

Several councillors, including Mayor Andy Ireland, had concerns that bringing the date forward from September 1 would not give the council enough time to implement a public education program in relation to the recommencement of timed parking.

Councillors resolved to resume regulated parking at the earlier date of August 3, but decided that infringement notices would not be issued until after August 16.

Prior to then, motorists doing the wrong thing will receive warnings and the council will proceed with a public awareness campaign.

Paid parking around the Yeppoon Lagoon will remain suspended until further notice.