Regulations threaten the future of free flights

ISOLATED Central Queenslanders in need of medical treatment have received a blow from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority as it plans to implement new minimum safety standards for community flights.

Angel Flight is a charity organisation which offers free flights remote Australian residents who are in desperate need of medical treatment.

In the past, CASA had regulated Australian aviation primarily within the confines of two categories, charter and private.

Angel Flights currently operated under a 'private' category as people being transported do not pay for flights but CASA has now proposed a new category in which they can specifically regulated community flights.

Angel Flight CEO Marjorie Pagani said the proposed regulations "defy belief”.

"What CASA is saying is that I can fly you to Toowoomba any day of the week to go shopping but as soon as you say you're going there for medical purposes, I'm not qualified to fly you,” Ms Pagani said

The regulations will affect licensing requirements including minimum flight time requirements for pilots and maintenance requirements to be to a commercial standard.

Rockhampton Angel Flight veteran of 13 years Neil Richardson believes the regulations will be enough to ground up to 80 per cent of Angel Pilots, himself included.

"It's not a business, no one pays for flights, The flights we do for free would normally cost someone thousands of dollars for one flight” he said.

"They're introducing more recency recruitments and maintenance standards which means those of us who fly privately simply wouldn't meet the requirements.”

"CASA's new regulations would mean if we haven't flown in thirty days, we couldn't take anyone.”

He believed the proposal was unreasonable and thought the current system of regulations was working fine.

"At the moment, angel flight is a private operation but CASA is now trying to introduce a separate category called Community Service Flights which in-between the existing private and charter categories,” Mr Richardson said.

"It's a bunch of people doing stuff for free, the people being made aware know full well that this isn't a commercial operation.”

Mr Richardson said the new proposal has come hard and fast and he believed there has not been enough consultation with Pilots.

"In the past, Angel Flight and CASA have worked together to come to agreements on regulation,” he said.

"they've decreed this is going to happen without really consulting anyone.

Mr Richardson said he has concerns for the region as fellow pilots would struggle to meet the proposed requirements.

"I can't speak for other pilots and their planes but I know a lot of pilots like myself would not meet the recency and maintenance requirements that CASA demands,” he said.

"If the dozen pilots in the area are in the same position as me, then these regulations might take everyone in the region out of the air.

"The crazy thing is that according to CASA, I'm safe enough to fly my friends, family or anyone I like who doesn't pay but as soon as it's a sick person, I'm not allowed - it's sort of double standards.”

In a response from CASA, it said regulations for organisations such as Angel Fight were well overdue.

"In the absence of voluntary action by organisations that facilitate community service flights to impose safety enhancements themselves, CASA's only option is to enhance minimum standards for pilots and the aircraft they use,” a spokesperson said.

"There have been two fatal accidents involving flights organised by Angel Flight which resulted in the tragic deaths of six people.”

Since the most recent fatal accident, CASA has had discussions with the relevant organisations on the ways in which they might act to enhance safety standards, including requiring the pilots with whom they engage to undertake appropriate education and safety awareness training.

CASA believes insufficient progress has been made on safety enhancements and that the safety benefits of the proposed conditions will significantly outweigh any drawback.