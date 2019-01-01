Reigning champ wins Xtreme Bulls event in Rocky

RIDE 'EM, COWBOY: Tamworth's Jason O'Hearn has won the Xtreme Bulls event at Rockhampton's Great Western Hotel on New Year's Eve.

RIDE 'EM, COWBOY: Tamworth's Jason O'Hearn has won the Xtreme Bulls event at Rockhampton's Great Western Hotel on New Year's Eve. LAD Social

BULL RIDING: Jason O'Hearn brought the new year in with a bang, winning the Xtreme Bulls Australia event in front of a heaving crowd at Rockhampton's Great Western Hotel on Monday night.

The Tamworth champion scored 81.5 points on young bull Black Sand in his second ride of the night to claim the coveted trophy buckle and almost $4000 prize money.

Mundubbera's Lane Mellers was second and Yeppoon's Brady Fielder was third.

It was tough going for the cowboys, with not one of them able to ride their two bulls and just six qualified rides on the night.

O'Hearn, the reigning Xtreme Bulls champion and APRA pro tour champion, said it was good to start his 2019 campaign with a win.

"I was bucked off my first bull and I knew I had to pull off something special in the second round,” he said.

"I just had to do my job (on Black Sand) and the one score was high enough to win it.

"It's always good to get a win and go home with some money in your pocket.”

O'Hearn said he loved competing at Rockhampton and it was another great night at the Western.

The 39-year-old plans to enjoy a couple of days of R&R before lining up at the Wangaratta Rodeo this weekend.

It was the first time Xtreme Bulls Australia had come to Rockhampton and general manager Simon Cresswell was sure it would not be the last.

"We were very impressed with Rockhampton and we'll be back for sure,” he said.

"There was a huge crowd and it was a great night.

"The atmosphere was electric, and there was a lot of energy in the crowd.

"The bulls won on the night but Jason O'Hearn does what he normally does and that's keep on winning bull-riding events.”