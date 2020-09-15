Reigning champs find their ‘second wind’

Frenchville players celebrate a goal in their win over Nerimbera, which has them three points clear on top of the CQ Premier League ladder. Photo: Jann Houley

FOOTBALL: Frenchville have kicked three points clear at the top of the CQ Premier League ladder after Round 10 fixtures.

The reigning champions scored a 5-nil win over Nerimbera, with Paul Jackson and skipper Jordan Miller both scoring a brace.

In other results second-placed Bluebirds United had a 3-all draw with Berserker Southside, and Dylan Walz scored a hat-trick in Central’s 7-2 win over Cap Coast.

Frenchville coach Mat Wust was pleased to see an improved effort from his troops who had suffered something of a mid-season lull.

“We had been lacking the short, sharp, high-intensity play that we like but I think that after the weekend, we’ve come a long way towards where we want to be again,” he said.

“The whole team is playing well and they’re getting around each other a lot more.

“That intensity’s rising and it’s contagious. It feels like we’ve got a second wind.”

Frenchville bolted out of the blocks and were two up by the sixth minute, courtesy of goals to Jackson and Tim Zimitat.

Frenchville beat Nerimbera 5-nil in Round 10 of the CQ Premier League on Saturday night. Photo: Jann Houley

Wust said his players were composed and knuckled down and got the job done.

Frenchville were without three of their regulars in Daniel Trimm, Tim Barker and Shane Lubbe but Wust was able to call on able replacements because of the incredible depth at the club this season.

Owen McIlwraith put in a great showing at the back in the absence of Trimm, and Jackson Lems impressed in the holding role that Barker normally plays.

Wust said the focus now was to keep build towards finals.

Their next opponents are Central, who have strung five straight wins together.

Wust knows they will come into the game with plenty of momentum and keen to avenge their 5-1 loss to Frenchville in Round 5.

“They’re definitely dangerous, and they can cause an upset on any night,” he said.

“They’ve got a lot of quality players, and they’re consistently getting some wins on the park.

“They like scoring goals and playing attacking football and so do we so it should be a good game.”

CQ Premier League ladder

1. Frenchville 24

2. Bluebirds United 21

3. Central 20

4. Capricorn Coast 8

5. Nerimbera 5

6. Berserker Southside 5

