Reigning champs Rocky Brothers head into season opener

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Brothers are looking good coming into this weekend's season kick off against Woorabinda Warriors.

Playing on home turf and coming out of last season as grand final champions, the Brothers are confident yet apprehensive about their opposition.

"Who knows what they'll bring,” coach Scott Munns said.

"When they're fast they can score tries from anywhere and we don't know what Woorabinda is bringing to the table.

"We've got to be on our game because they can hurt you early if you don't roll your sleeves up.

"They have an unreal tackling play.

"I'm not sure what they're bringing player wise so we've got to bring our A-game.”

Despite the mystery surrounding the opposition's line-up on Saturday, Munns said the team was ready to go after a long pre-season.

"We're missing a couple of players who have niggling injuries and because it's a long season, I'd rather sit them out for the first round than have them miss three or four games,” he said.

"A good thing is we'll have a couple of Under 20 guys stepping up so I'm looking forward to seeing how they go in A-grade.

"At this stage the team won't be finalised until I see how they measure up at training tonight and see what positions they get.”

After the two pre-season trials against Mackay and Gladstone Brothers, Munns was impressed at how the younger players handled the physicality of the game.

"It was a good test and a few players were surprising and made me sit up and take notice,” he said.

"These young fellas are setting the benchmark.”

Some of the players grabbing Munns' attention for this season include Harrison Routley, Roarke Christiansen, Harrison Griffin, Jordan Mole and Darcy Grant.

"Harrison really stood out in the pre-season and they've all been really strong,” Munns said.

"They're just keen and were given a shot in the trials and played well.

"They will bring good things this year for the club.

"The good thing is you've got all these young fellas bringing enthusiasm but there's also that level of maturity on the side.

"It's all about joining those together and getting between the younger and elder players.”

After defeating Yeppoon Seagulls 40-14 in last year's grand final, Munns is keeping an eye on the team who have been looking "really good and fast” this pre-season.

"They've probably got a point to prove,” he said.

"Norths will be very strong again as well and Emu Park have a certain X-factor about them. They can really punish you.

"There won't be too many easy games this year but so long as we make the boys aware that every team is strong and they can't relax.

"They will all be gunning for us to stop us going for three in a row.”

Check out the action

Where: Victoria Park rugby league field

When: 3.30pm Under 20s

5.00pm Reserve Grade

6.30pm A-Grade

Women's team - bye