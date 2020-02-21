Reimagining the future of iconic Dreamtime centre

The Dreamtime Cultural Centre played host last week to a coming together of representatives from the community, business sector, council and State Government, to discuss how the indigenous centre would remain relevant in the decades to come.

The centre’s board commissioned the Social Impact Institute to lead it through a series of meetings which began last year with one-on-face interviews with various stakeholders.

It proved an interesting opportunity for Dreamtime’s front line manager, Ann Armstrong, who has watched the centre evolve.

The site was donated by the Council in 1987 and developed as part of a bicentennial project.

Over hose years, Ms Armstrong has watched the various conference facilities and gallery buildings grow out of the peaceful plot landscaped with native species.

“Our biggest market is the backpackers, both from Europe and Australia,” she said.

“They especially like the interactive tours which include boomerang and didgeridoo playing.”

She has also seen other indigenous staff move on from working at the centre to careers as air stewards, lawyers, police officers and actors.

Workshops like this one introduce Ms Armstrong to other operators from around Australia who share their unique marketing strategies.

“It’s the indigenous way to sit and listen to teach other so we can share experiences and learn,” she said.

Social Impact Institute CEO David Jack, said the workshopping process focused on three aspects of Dreamtime’s operations: as a cultural arts and education centre, as a conference facility and as a tourist attraction.

The Dreamtime Cultural Centre will be refurbushed later this year.