Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Canberra Raiders forward Jack Murchie
Canberra Raiders forward Jack Murchie
Rugby League

Reinforcements arrive for wounded Warriors

21st May 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Warriors have completed a rushed signing of young Canberra forward Jack Murchie to ease their injury crisis heading into the NRL season resumption. Former Junior Kangaroo Murchie joined the club at their Gosford base on Wednesday night and completed a first training run with his new team-mates on Thursday.

A veteran of three games for the Raiders, the 22-year-old looks a strong chance to be in the Warriors 17 that faces St George Illawarra next week.

Formerly an edge backrower, Murchie has transitioned to the middle in recent years.

With New Zealand suffering a spate of injuries to their props, Murchie may prove to be a sharp signing.

The former Raider was a member of the 2017 Under 20s team of the year but has struggled to get a run amid Canberra's strong forward pack.

He played just one first grade game last year but was a consistent standout at NSW Cup level.

Originally published as Reinforcements arrive for wounded Warriors

More Stories

jack murchie nrl raiders warriors

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ICY BLAST: Rocky to be as cold as Hobart this weekend

        premium_icon ICY BLAST: Rocky to be as cold as Hobart this weekend

        Weather Time to rug up as the region faces its coldest May day in 42 years.

        ‘Too late now’: No change for Rocky’s show holiday

        premium_icon ‘Too late now’: No change for Rocky’s show holiday

        News Rockhampton show holiday to remain on date set despite Ekka holiday being allowed...

        Parolled CQ meth trafficker relapses after Father’s Day snub

        premium_icon Parolled CQ meth trafficker relapses after Father’s Day snub

        News A year after being sentenced for trafficking drugs a CQ methamphetamines user has...

        CQ invited to give input on Mobile Black Spot Program

        premium_icon CQ invited to give input on Mobile Black Spot Program

        News If you think more could be done to improve mobile coverage in your area, have your...