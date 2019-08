The chain's total sales have dropped by 0.8%

The chain's total sales have dropped by 0.8%

THE Reject Shop has swung to a full-year loss of $16.9 million on the back of writedowns and disappointing sales.

The troubled retailer slipped from a profit of $16.6 million a year ago after booking post-tax impairments of $15.4 million, while the chain's total sales for the 12 months to June 30 slipped by 0.8 per cent to $793.7 million.

Stripping out impairments, The Reject Shop recorded a loss of $1.5 million, in line with guidance announced in May.