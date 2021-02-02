Relationship breakdown causes man to relapse into drug use

Campbell John Mobbs, 31, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 27 to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs. FILE PHOTO

The breakdown of a five-year long relationship has resulted in a Rockhampton man relapsing back into drug use, a court has heard.

Campbell John Mobbs, 31, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 27 to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police intercepted a vehicle on Musgrave St, Rockhampton, at 11pm on January 12.

Ms King said police detained two men, including Mobbs, and the vehicle for the purposes of a search.

She said prior to the pat down search, Mobbs told police he had a small amount of marijuana in his right shorts pocket.

She said during the search, police found a clip-seal bag containing a single bud of marijuana in his shorts pocket and a second clip-seal bag containing 0.1g of methamphetamine inside his wallet.

She said Mobbs told police the drugs were his.

She said Mobbs told police he used the marijuana for back pains and to help him sleep at night and claimed the meth had been in his wallet for months and had forgotten it was there.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said his client relapsed back into drugs following the breakdown of a five-year long relationship last year.

Mobbs was ordered to nine months’ probation with criminal convictions recorded.

