Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Juanita Bendel (Left) electrocuted along with her daughter Ava Cole at a property at Tumoulin, near Ravenshoe.
Juanita Bendel (Left) electrocuted along with her daughter Ava Cole at a property at Tumoulin, near Ravenshoe.
News

Funeral for electrocuted mother and 10-year-old daughter

10th Jan 2019 8:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOVED ones will farewell a Tablelands mother and daughter, tragically killed on New Year's Eve, at a funeral service on Friday.

The Ravenshoe community is still in shock after the deaths of Juanita Bendel and her 10-year-old daughter Ava Cole, who were electrocuted at their Eriksen Rd farm at Tumoulin. The pair had been picking vegetables when they touched a wire that had become live. They were found by Juanita's partner Mitch, who also received an electric shock.

Ava, who was a student at St Teresa's Primary School, was the adored big sister of Hanna and Olivia. Relatives and friends of Juanita and Ava are respectfully invited to attend the funeral, which will be held at Mountain View Chapel, Guilfoyle's Tablelands Crematorium at Atherton from 11am.

More Stories

Show More
ava cole electrocuted fnq funeral juanita bendel

Top Stories

    Aldi announces new builders and completion date for site

    premium_icon Aldi announces new builders and completion date for site

    News The Gladstone road store was initially projected to be finished in the first quarter of this year

    CQ man and man's best friend reunite with rescue team

    premium_icon CQ man and man's best friend reunite with rescue team

    News Tom Langley was stranded for hours at Corio Bay on Saturday

    Good year expected as barramundi season draws closer

    premium_icon Good year expected as barramundi season draws closer

    News The elusive barra is set to bring more tourist to Rockhampton

    • 10th Jan 2019 9:35 AM
    International tourists spend up the big money in our region

    premium_icon International tourists spend up the big money in our region

    News 'We're very happy with increased numbers....definitely noticeable'

    Local Partners