Relax, join yoga by the beach

BEACH towels will be replaced with yoga mats at the Yeppoon Lagoon precinct next week.

Well, for one day, anyway. On Friday, October 11, taking time out for your mental health will be the focus of Livingstone Shire Council’s annual Wellness at the Coast event as part of Queensland Mental Health Week (October 7-13).

Livingstone’s community development councillor Jan Kelly said this year’s event would include a sausage sizzle, chill-out coffee area, yoga, workshops and musical entertainment alongside a variety of information and resources about overall wellness and mental health.

Wellness at the Coast will start with yoga at 9am and other activities will run from 10am – 2pm.