Rocky family's emotional tribute to brother and son

Tracy and Pete Jaggard - members of the Relay for Life team Andy's Avengers.

ANDY Stafford was one of the faces of Relay for Life in 2016, but three weeks after achieving his goal of staying up all night for Relay, Andy lost his battle with cancer.

His supporters who had backed him in Relay for years decided to continue on his legacy and ended up putting in two teams in the 2017 fundraising event.

Tracy Jaggard, who has been friends with Andy's parents Gavin and Marie for 16 years, spoke with The Morning Bulletin yesterday, as her tired sore legs rested.

Mrs Jaggard said it was a very emotional Relay for Andy's friends and family.

Andy Stafford's father Gavin in the 2017 Relay for Life. Contributed

She said his sister surprised the team, flying up from Brisbane and signing on as a member on Saturday morning.

When Andy was 18, a tumour was removed from behind his ear. He was given the all clear.

However, six years later and cancer struck again. Andy battled melanoma for five years before he died.

"He passed away just before his 30th birthday," Mrs Jaggard said.

She said his parents gave a speech in his honour at Relay on Saturday night.

Mrs Jaggard said last year, Andy rode his scooter all night long in the Relay.

She said that was his goal.

This year, Andy's parents, sister, brother, sister-in-law, uncle and two aunties participated in Relay in his honour, along with friends.

They were part of 1200 people who defied the weather forecast and took part in the Cancer Council's annual event, from Saturday afternoon through until Sunday morning.

Rockhampton Regional Council had a team in this year's Relay - the first team the council has had in the fundraising walk - and the team won the fundraising award.