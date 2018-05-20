Relay for Life kicks off at CQUni today

SUPER BID: Lucy Stewart, Julie Layt and Wendy Lauga at the 2017 Rockhampton Relay for Life.

SUPER BID: Lucy Stewart, Julie Layt and Wendy Lauga at the 2017 Rockhampton Relay for Life. Chris Ison ROK210517crelay4

CANCER survivors, carers and the wider community will come together this weekend to support those affected by cancer at Rockhampton's Relay for Life.

The event will be held to allow those who have been affected by cancer to celebrate, remember and fight back.

Around 1000 people in 94 teams will carry a baton for 18 hours in a relay-style walk or run overnight at CQUniversity.

The relay will kick off at 2pm on May 19 and end at 8am on May 20.

The event will have a wide array of fun and festivities for participants including an opening ceremony with a survivors and carers walk (2pm Saturday), a candlelight ceremony with candle bag tributes (7pm Saturday) and a closing ceremony (7.45am Sunday).

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan encouraged the community to come along to the event and show their support.

"Everyone is welcome at Relay, no matter your age or ability, and we will be taking registrations on the day,” Ms McMillan said.

"Our volunteer committee have plenty of entertainment planned for the whole family, as well as inspirational ceremonies, like the evening candlelight ceremony where we light up the darkness in memory of those we've lost.

"Those who take part will be helping raise funds for Cancer Council Queensland to support people affected by cancer, fund research and improve cancer prevention, so please join us.

"Together let's stop cancer in its tracks.”

Local cancer survivors and carers who wish to participate in the survivors and carers walk and attend the free afternoon tea afterwards, are invited to arrive at CQUniversity from 12pm for registration.

To register a team, volunteer or find out more, visit www.relayforlife.org.au or phone the Fundraising Hotline 1300 65 65 85.

On the day registration is $40 per person and includes event entry, a shirt, and breakfast.

For more information about Cancer Council Queensland, visit www.cancerqld.org.au or call 13 11 20 for information and support.