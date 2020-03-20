Menu
Relay for Life has been postponed until October.
Relay for Life postponed until later this year

Zara Gilbert
20th Mar 2020 11:30 AM
ROCKHAMPTON’S Relay for Life has been postponed, and will now be held on October 10-11 at CQUniversity.

The community fundraising event is a much-loved annual tradition, which involves inspirational ceremonies, sharing stories of hope, and walking for 12 hours in support of Queenslanders impacted by cancer.

The decision to postpone the event, previously meant to take place on May 16-17, was made to coincide with recommendations from the Australian Government regarding COVID-19.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said while the event had been postponed, it would still be an unmissable experience.

“Relay for Life is organised by passionate, local volunteers, and each relay is a special experience that will stay with you forever,” Ms McMillan said.

“Around 1,300 people are diagnosed with cancer each year in Central Queensland and Relay for Life enables us to support those people.”

“Every step taken, and every dollar raised at Relay funds our work, and in turn, provides vital support and care for all Queenslanders every minute, every hour, every day.”

“Cancer doesn’t stop, so neither do we.”

Super early bird registrations are open now until July 17. During this time adult tickets are $20 and youth tickets are $10. Early bird registrations from July 17 until October 2 are $30 for adults and $15 for youths. Registration during the week of the Relay, or on the day, are $40 for adults and $20 for youths.

For more information head to www.relayforlife.org.au or call 1300 65 65 85.

cancer council queensland coronavirusrockhampton covid-19 relay for life 2020
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

