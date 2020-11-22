Relay walks put domestic violence in the spotlight

PERMANENT REMINDER: Councillor Tanya Lynch and Councillor Pat Eastwood at the Red Bench in Yeppoon on Farnborough Rd. They are encouraging residents to take part in next week's Red Bench Walk's in both Yeppoon and Emu Park to help raise awareness around violence against women. Picture: Contributed

AS THE world retreated inside homes due to the lockdown measures introduced to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, reports showed an alarming increase in violence against women, according to Livingstone Shire Councillor Pat Eastwood.

The council is once again showing its support for raising awareness around violence against women with two special relay walks next week.

From 6am on Thursday, November 26, residents are invited to participate in either of the two Red Bench relays during this year’s United Nations 16 Days of Activism, starting from both Yeppoon and Emu Park.

Mr Eastwood said The Red Rose Foundation launched the Red Bench Project to build a permanent reminder domestic violence occurred within all communities.

He said the presence of a Red Bench in a public location aimed to raise public awareness and provide an opportunity for this important issue to remain visible.

“Livingstone Shire Council is proud to have two red benches installed in its shire – one is located at the Respect Tree on Farnborough Rd and the other can be found at the Singing Ship in Emu Park,” he said.

“Local governments can play a very significant role in combating this community challenge through their role as an employer but also as community leaders in setting the standards and creating zero tolerance environments which support broader social care and wellbeing.

“I encourage residents to come along and be a part of these walks to show support for this important cause that affects many members of our community.

“Domestic violence is a scourge on our society and as a local government we take our commitment to trying to tackle this issue very seriously.”

Walks start from Yeppoon Lagoon and Bell Park, Emu Park from 6am on Thursday, November 26.

All participates are encouraged to wear something red.

To register for either of the walks, go to http://livingstoneshire.eventbrite.com/.

