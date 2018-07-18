Menu
Ex-HMAS Tobruk descends below the surface
News

Release of report on Tobruk sinking imminent

Inge Hansen
by
18th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
A REPORT will be submitted to the Queensland Government in a matter of days following a post-scuttling dive survey completed on the ex-HMAS Tobruk.

It comes after the ex-navy ship took an unexpected turn during its scuttling on June 29 when its starboard side filled with water too quickly and could not be corrected before rolling.

The survey, completed by contractor Birdon, will allow the Government and contractor to assess the best way to move forward to ensure the best dive opportunity was created, according to a Department of Environment and Science spokeswoman.

The spokeswoman said righting or par-buckling the ship was a very complex and highly weather dependent operation.

It's a predicament which has left some dive operators concerned with some of the belief tourism will be affected.

Hervey Bay Dive Centre owner Ed Gibson has no concerns tourism will be impacted however Dive Hervey Bay owner Glenn Bowman believes the ship should be positioned as per the contract.

The scuttling contract, obtained by the Chronicle, outlined strict conditions for the process including the ship must settle on the seabed with its structural integrity maintained and it must be in an upright position, in the correct location, depth and orientation.

The State Government has been unable to say how much taxpayers will be left out of pocket after the "botched" sinking.

How much the correction would cost remains unknown.

