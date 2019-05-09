Dumped DeVere vows to prove Roar wrong

LUKE DeVere's time at Brisbane Roar might be over, but the former Socceroos defender says his career is far from finished.

One of 14 players who won't be returning to the Roar next season under new coach Robbie Fowler, 29-year-old DeVere intends to prove his doubters wrong.

"I thought I could offer something to the Roar, and still think I can offer something to someone in the A-League, and get back to being a force, and helping a club win a championship or premiership," DeVere said.

DeVere made just five appearances for the Roar this season.

Mysteriously on the selection outer for a large chunk of Brisbane's disastrous campaign, the experienced centre-back was finally given an opportunity in January soon after the departure of coach John Aloisi.

But having won his way back into genuine selection contention, DeVere's season came to an untimely halt when he injured his knee in the Roar's upset 2-1 win over Sydney FC at Suncorp Stadium on February 8.

He worked hard to regain his fitness and hoped to make one final appearance for the club in Brisbane's season-ending 5-3 home loss to Adelaide United on April 25.

But it wasn't to be, with the victory over Sydney being the last of DeVere's 121 appearances in all competitions for the Roar.

"Given the way the season panned out, it wasn't necessarily unexpected," DeVere said on not being offered a new

Dumped Brisbane Roar defender Luke DeVere plans to play on. Picture: Getty Images

Roar deal.

"The way the season went, the Roar need to have a bit of a clean slate.

"There's a massive job ahead of the club to rebuild and try to get the club to where it was before.

"It's probably a good time for a lot of people to part ways, and let the club find its new direction."

DeVere's preference is to continue his career in Australia, but Asia is also an option for the former Brisbane Grammar School student, whose two Roar stints were split by a four-season stay with South Korean outfit Gyeongnam FC.

New Brisbane Roar coach Robbie Fowler has a big job ahead of him. Picture: Getty Images

"I'm ready to go for whatever comes next. I'll weigh up a few options," he said.

"Staying here in Australia would be my first preference, given that I want to show people what I can do, otherwise I might look at a few options that might pan out overseas.

"I definitely do have a hunger there to show people what I can do and remind people what I'm capable of. I've still got a lot to offer in this league and at the highest level."