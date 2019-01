SUCCESSFUL SEARCH: A missing elderly man was located opposite the Edge Apartments in the Rockhampton CBD this morning.

SUCCESSFUL SEARCH: A missing elderly man was located opposite the Edge Apartments in the Rockhampton CBD this morning. Google Maps

AN elderly man who was reported missing to police was successfully located this morning.

The 74-year-old man went missing from a his residence in the Rockhampton CBD yesterday.

He was located by police at 10.15am this morning on Victoria Parade, opposite the Edge Apartment Hotel.

SUCCESSFUL SEARCH: A missing elderly man was located next to the Fitzroy River in the Rockhampton CBD this morning. Google Maps

According to the Queensland Police spokesperson, a public appeal to find the unnamed man wasn't initiated by police because he was "not deemed a high risk”.