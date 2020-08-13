RELIEF: Extension to Rocky rates due date

Rockhampton Regional Council has announced a one-week extension to the due date for the recently issued rates notices. Picture: Chris Ison

ROCKHAMPTON residents can breathe a sigh of relief, with the council extending the due date for the recently issued rates notices after delivery delays due to COVID-19.

Rockhampton Regional Council made the announcement of a one-week extension after Australia Post confirmed the delivery delays.

The original due date to secure the 10 per cent discount was September 2, but this has now been changed to September 9.

Rates notices were issued on August 3 but have taken longer than usual to arrive.

In a statement, the council revealed this was due to a significant increase in parcel volumes, and hygiene and social distancing requirements, in the Australia Post network.

If you have not received your rates notice by next Monday, inform the council via its Facebook page, by emailing enquiries@rrc.qld.gov.au, or calling 1300 22 55 77.