Relief for trainer: ‘The Inseparables’ will stay together

THE thoroughbred duo tagged “The Inseparables” will see out their racing careers under the mentorship of Gracemere trainer “Jovial” Jim O’Shea.

“Jovial” has had the close companions throughout their careers, with his family racing them on leases that expired earlier this month.

Barachiel, the older of the pair at seven years of age, is the winner of 12 races plus recording another 21 placings for stakes earnings of $224,600.

Stablemate Spring Creek has recorded 10 wins while placed another 12 times with prizemoney reaching $157,550.

“The Inseparables” train together as a pair, travel together and are “neighbours” at the astute trainer’s Gracemere stables.

As well, they have contested the same races on a number of occasions.

O’Shea said at Callaghan Park trackwork on Friday that he was very happy and relieved to have been successful in retaining the pair after family members bought them at an “online” auction.

“I would have really been devasted had they been sold off and gone their separate ways. They are such great mates and we just had to have them,” he said.

While saying they may have paid a little too much for “The Inseparables” (Barachiel $20K and Spring Creek $18K), he said it was just good to have them both forever and be able to enjoy them.

“They are part of the family,” Jim said.

His son Stephen, also a trainer and closely associated with the pair, said he was surprised by the following both horses had acquired.

“I was really surprised at the feedback and positive comments on social media when we were able to buy them,” Stephen said.

Barachiel was a very close second to Absolut Artie in this year’s Rockhampton Cup and who knows, he may go one better next year?

O’Shea wasn’t the only Rockhampton trainer successfully bidding this week, as Lyle Rowe and Stephen Rundle did likewise.

Rowe paid $14K for a Benfica colt (Lot 154) at the Magic Millions Gold Coast 2YOs In Training Sale on Tuesday.

Rundle went to $12K to acquire Lot 147, an Artie Schiller (YSA) gelding which is from a prolific winning family.

Owner Max Ison, a long-time stable client of Rockhampton trainer Fred Smith, waited until the very last youngster entered the ring, paying $22K for a Spill The Beans colt listed as Lot 218.

Rockhampton’s Better Reflection and Master Jamie are to start at Doomben races in Brisbane on Saturday.

John Wigginton’s Better Reflection (Matthew McGillivray) resumes as TAB 10 in Race 8, which is a Class 6 (1110m), and will start from the rail’s barrier with 55kg, a luxury weight for her.

She won a Callaghan Park barrier trial last Monday, defeating the very impressive Absolut Artie which resumes racing there next Tuesday.

The Graeme Green-trained Master Jamie (TAB 11 – R 9) runs at Doomben in the $125K Keith Noud (1200m).

Both Rockhampton horses have struck cracker fields for their Brisbane assignments.

Roma apprentice Dan McGillivray - brother of GR 1 winning Matthew McGillivray - will make his Rockhampton provincial riding debut on Tuesday where he has four rides.

Dan McGillivray has been enjoying continued success on the country racing circuit.