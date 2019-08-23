Religious temple development plans near controversial site

Design plans for Hindu Temple to be located in Rockhampton.

Design plans for Hindu Temple to be located in Rockhampton. GSPC

PLANS FOR a Hindu Cultural Centre to host dancing, yoga, cultural meetings, meditations, and festivals have been lodged with Rockhampton Regional Council.

The centre is poised to be located on a 3.35 hectare block at 8 Nuttall Street, Parkhurst, which is currently vacant land.

The proposal is for a one storey building that will be less than 10 metres in height, a footprint of less than 400m2 and with temple like features.

The building is proposed to be positioned towards the middle of the lot with vehicle access off Monier Rd.

It is planned for the Cultural Centre to be open from Sunday to Thursday, 6am to 6pm and Friday to Saturday 6am to midnight.

Traditional dancing classes (6pm to 8pm on Saturday) may occur on a fortnightly basis with an estimated five to 10 children to attend.

Floor plan of the cultural centre. GSPC

READ HERE: Full steam ahead for new Rockhampton art gallery

The space will occasionally be an area for meditation, where 3 to 4 people are able to come by at any time while it is open.

It is also noted cultural meetings will be fortnightly with around 10 visitors are estimated for this.

It is emphasised there would not be any loud noises.

"The activities inside the building will be organised and without alcohol; therefore, no loud or excessive noise, nor unruly behaviour, is expected to occur on-site," the report says.

"The proposal will avoid noise by only allowing small gathering of visitors, playing gentle and music on-site, without using microphones."

Additionally, it is explained most of the sound will be blocked as the subject development is buffered by a large bulk of trees and Limestone Creek to the east and the railway corridor to the west.

The environment will remain mostly the same as a majority of the landscaping features including the shade trees on the eastern side of the site which will be retained.

An outside persepctive of what the building could look like. GSPC

It is also noted in the report any outdoor lighting in relation to development will be designed, installed and maintained according to Australian Standards when required.

Four somewhat bigger events and celebrations are expected to occur a year at the site for Diwali - Indian New Year Festival, Holi - Colour Festival, Navratri - Goodness Energy Commemoration and Krishna Janam Ashtami - Commemoration of Lord Krishna's Birth.

Around 150 people are predicted to attend these events, mainly families.

The Cultural Centre will not involve any accommodation.

The report explains "the nature of the proposed development is considered small scale, consistent with the existing zoning environment and will create good places for local community members, which is strategically beneficial to social cohesion in the long-term future in Rockhampton."

READ HERE: 'It doesn't feel real' Austin remembered by family

An engineer report was lodged by Austrin Grillmeier, who unfortunately passed away suddenly on August 5 from the flu at the age of 74.

The block of land at 8 Nuttall St, Parkhurst, where an application has been lodged for a Hindu Temple. RP Data

The report explains the site was chosen for the Cultural Centre because of its aesthetic appeal.

"It is a site offering restricted views by the creek vegetation bordering it on three sides and it is buffered by the existence of the rail line along its western boundary.

"It appeals as a location for times of quiet contemplation and meditation in a natural vegetated setting."

The proposed site is located several hundred metres from the Music Bowl where the controversial drug rehab centre could be built.

The application was lodged on July 24 by Gracemere Surveying and Planning Consultants Pty Ltd on behalf of Hindu Temple Central Queensland Pty Ltd.

Council planning officers have requested more information to proceed with the application.

HINDU CULTURAL CENTRE