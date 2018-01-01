Relive last night's magical fireworks on the Rocky riverbank

Fire in the Sky lit up the night and Fitzroy River to ring in 2018 on the Rockhampton riverbank.

YOU would hardly have known it was midnight as the Fitzroy River reflected an explosion of colour from above to ring in the new year.

Fire in the Sky returned to Rockhampton to welcome in 2018 as family's watched on in awe along the riverbank.

The Morning Bulletin's Allan Reinikka and Russel Prothero were out to capture the spectacle during the 7pm, and later midnight displays.

Triple M brought back the much-loved family event, which saw fireworks launched from two separate locations - the riverbank and barge.

Mr Fireworks International launched the fireworks from the water, and yesterday shared sneak peeks of what to expect.

Today, the operator praised an "incredible start to 2018”

"Families and friends far and wide ringing in the new year surrounded by our fireworks,” they posted.

"It was fantastic to see so many people despite constant threatening weather.

"Happy New Year.”