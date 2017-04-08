Reliving Rocky's great 1918 flood

TOUGHER THEN: Ferried passengers arrive at the corner of East and William Sts in Rockhampton during the 1918 Great Flood.

AS ROCKHAMPTON residents watch the waters of the Fitzroy River inundate its low-lying city areas, into backyards, businesses and homes, we are reminded that the city is no stranger to major floods.

It's simply déjà vu for many locals, many of whom survived the 1954, 1991 and 2011 floods that rose well above the nine-metre mark.

However, when early predictions of a 9.4-metre or higher flood were talked about late last week it's understandable that many residents were concerned.

The fear of smashing the 1954 flood level turned people's attention up the flood measure to 10.11 metres to the city's Great Flood of 1918 - an event that has been framed and mounted on walls of historic and corporate buildings around the city.

According to Rockhampton flood historian Dr Barbara Webster from CQUniversity, the Fitzroy River, boasting the second largest catchment in Australia, is no stranger to flooding.

Dr Webster has provided an insight into the wrath of this river in her book entitled Marooned - Rockhampton's Great Flood of 1918.

Similar to this week's event, the 1918 flood was a result of a perfect combination of events.

After a time of hot and muggy weather, on Sunday, January 20, 1918, Rockhampton woke to blustery winds and intermittent showers.

A cyclone had crossed the coast at Mackay, all but wiping out the city, and Rockhampton was experiencing its aftermath.

The force of the wind prised off roofing iron, uprooted 50-year-old trees and tossed them about like matchsticks. Even large jacarandas and bunya pines at the Botanic Gardens could not withstand the winds.

"When the deluge began in Rockhampton, the Fitzroy was already in a state of minor flood,” Dr Webster wrote in her book.

The cyclone topped the river system up with its record rainfall of 873mm for January, and in turn, produced the city's highest ever flood since white settlement in 1856.

In fact, the river peaked twice, first on the January 23 and later on February 1 at 10.11 metres.

She wrote: "In this catastrophic event, eight people drowned and hundreds of houses and businesses were awash in Rockhampton and the then-separate township of North Rockhampton.

"Both were isolated for three weeks or more as floodwater cut railway lines and roads and severed water, gas, telephone and telegraph services.”

In some ways, the flood victims of 1918 faired reasonably well; they were more resilient, more "stoic”.

Most homes in these early years had solid timber walls, unlike today's plasterboard walls which suffer badly after water inundation and need to be removed and replaced.

For those not flooded out, but cut off by waters, Dr Webster believes having a rainwater tank, wood stove and "chooks” in the backyard helped to ease the burden of disrupted services and supplies.

Loss of electricity wasn't an issue as there simply wasn't any, other than in some inner city streets.

Dr Webster wrote: "Akin to this week's flood events, news reporters, photographers and 'cinematographers' abounded and police warned children of the dangers of floodwaters and intending looters to beware.

"With state and local elections a few weeks away, politicians weighed in on the event too.

"And, as appears to happen in many natural disasters, after a few weeks, the spirit of co-operation waned, bickering began over distribution of funds and contesting ideas were floated about how Rockhampton could be flood-proofed,” said Dr Webster.

Marooned: Rockhampton's Great Flood of 1918 was published by the Co-operative Research Centre for Coastal Zone, Estuary and Waterway Management Brisbane. Copies are available via the Rockhampton & District Historical Society and the Capricorn Coast Historical Society.