Remarkable women honoured by their own in NAIDOC Week

THE black woman sitting at the cricket ground at Keppel Sands watches as four of her grandchildren play noisily around her.

She left school at 13 and too easily recalls a time when Aboriginal people couldn't get a house or a job.

Just recently she found herself - again - the only woman in a shop to have her bag searched.

Such is the stereotype still, that too few would guess her true story.

Merle O'Donnell, or Aunty Merle, is a Bailai woman with two university degrees.

She is one of only two Indigenous women to ever be voted into Livingstone Shire Council (1997-2000) and sat on numerous local, state and national committees, including four years as chair of the National Indigenous Environmental Health committee.

This week she is one of four, women being honoured by the Capricorn Coast NAIDOC committee and the only one still living.

So, how did a young Indigenous woman, with a grade 8 education, come to believe she could succeed at university?

The answer lies in this this year's NAIDOC theme, Because of Her We Can.

Two Indigenous women she'd been working with, Aunty Pricilla and Aunty Judy, were studying in order to help their children with their homework.

"I thought 'If they can do it so can I. They were very good role models,” Merle said.

"And because of my mother who told me I was only good for having children. I was determined to show her.

"And Aunty Mabel, she was a strong woman, she was an inspiration that lady.”

Mabel Edmund

Aunty Mabel is Mabel Edmund, a big cricket fan whose husband Digger died playing the game.

Mabel Edmund Park, the cricket ground at Keppel Sands, is named in her honour.

She was the first Indigenous women to sit on Livingstone Shire Council, from 1970 - 1976, and also one of the four Capricorn Coast women honoured this NAIDOC Week.

Especially for a woman with a very basic education, Mabel Edmund's achievements are extraordinary.

She sat on the Aboriginal Loans Commission in Canberra, was the state secretary of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service, which she helped establish in Central Queensland, was endorsed by the Labor Party to stand for the seat of Callide during the Bjelke-Petersen era and received an Order of Australia in 1986.

In 2004 Mabel was paralysed by a stroke and her daughter, Sally Vea Vea took care of her until she died, 15 years later.

"Before she died, she told me 'I can't do it anymore, you continue to do it,” Sally said.

Today, as a Darumbal elder and chair of Gawler Aboriginal Land Trust, Sally is working with Indigenous people around the Capricorn Coast to get better outcomes in health, education, legal and housing.

Sally works in a different time and in a different way to her mother. Mabel was driven by social justice and economic opportunity for everyone.

Aunty Sally Vea Vea and Aunty Merle O'Donnell with five of her grandchildren, Acacia, Ivy, Olivia and Hannah Christine McKee

Sally and Merle are determined to see Indigenous women and girls making the right life decisions, so they are not only expected to be "good for having babies”.

"We don't want that, we want them to be good for what they were born to be,” Sally said.

"Women in their own right, making the right decisions and choices so they aren't in these situations of domestic violence, with no finances and no job prospects.

"I think, 'you've got potential girl, you go for it, stop thinking the only potential you have is to push a pram',”.

Both women say they are encouraged by young people today who have drawn a line in the sand and stepped over it.

But not until the last woman, that last girl steps over that line and they know all the others are coming behind them, will they have won.

"Unless we see the potential in them all, we won't encourage them to reach that potential,” Sally said.

"Even a baby just born...world changers, world leaders, they're still coming.”

Cindy Williams and Karen Dowling were post-humously honoured this week for their work establishing NAIDOC Week on the Capricorn Coast.