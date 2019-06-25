Remembering a great man: OAM Jack Livingston dies, age 96
ONE of Rockhampton community champions, Jack Livingston, has died aged 96.
OAM Jack Karl Livingston passed away peacefully at Benevolent Aged Care, last Wednesday, June 19.
He was a loved husband to wife Dawn , who he was married to for more than 70 years, a father and father-in-law to Ron, (Cairns), Marilyn (deceased) and Stephen, Noel and Terri and Paul (Rockhampton).
He also leaves behind seven grandchildren; Belinda, Michael, Matthew, Christopher, Anna, Mollie and Jack.
Originally from Rockhampton, Jack moved to Cloncurry for a bank job when he was only 17-years-old.
Jack enlisted in the army when World War II was declared and was later sent to Papua New Guinea.
He proposed to Dawn through a letter while he was away at war and the pair later married in a bush wedding in Cloncurry on September 23, 1946.
The couple honeymooned on Daydream Island and later settled in Rockhampton after Jack was discharged from the Army.
They went on to have four children Ronald, Noel, Marilyn and Paul. Marilyn sadly passed in 1997 to melanoma.
Jack worked as a insurance salesman travelling across the countryside for around eight years.
Jack was later elected to the Rockhampton Hospital board and served 33 years as deputy chairman.
The Jack Livingston Geriatric Rehabilitation Unit at Rockhampton Hospital was named in his honour.
He was involved with the Liberal party and was close with Rockhampton's iconic mayor, Rex Pilbeam.
In 1960, Jack ran Pilbeam's campaign that saw him secure the Rockhampton South State Government seat in 1960.
After this, he worked as the manager of senior citizens centre, Scotia Place, where he was for 30 years, with Dawn by his side the whole time volunteering at the centre.
He was a strong community supporter until the late years of his life.
He and Dawn were active in the Rockhampton Pensioners' League.
In 1988, he was the driving force behind the re-establishment of the support group, Friends of the North Rockhampton Nursing Home.
Rockhampton City Council named a park after him in Kawana.
In 1990 Jack was given the Premier's Award during Seniors Week, and in 2006 was the Order of Australia, both for his community service.
At 90, he was still involved in the work of the Capricornia RSL Sub-Branch, where he was a life member.
REMEMBERING JACK LIVINGSTON
- East Chapel, Rockhampton Crematorium, Friday June 28 at 1pm.
- Relative and friends are invited to celebrate Jack's life.