Remembering a great man: OAM Jack Livingston dies, age 96

CELEBRATING: Jack and Dawn Livingstone on their 65th wedding anniversary. Chris Ison

ONE of Rockhampton community champions, Jack Livingston, has died aged 96.

OAM Jack Karl Livingston passed away peacefully at Benevolent Aged Care, last Wednesday, June 19.

Jack and Dawn Livingston celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. Michelle Gately

He was a loved husband to wife Dawn , who he was married to for more than 70 years, a father and father-in-law to Ron, (Cairns), Marilyn (deceased) and Stephen, Noel and Terri and Paul (Rockhampton).

He also leaves behind seven grandchildren; Belinda, Michael, Matthew, Christopher, Anna, Mollie and Jack.

Originally from Rockhampton, Jack moved to Cloncurry for a bank job when he was only 17-years-old.

Jack enlisted in the army when World War II was declared and was later sent to Papua New Guinea.

Jack and Dawn Livingstone were married on September 23, 1946. Contributed

He proposed to Dawn through a letter while he was away at war and the pair later married in a bush wedding in Cloncurry on September 23, 1946.

The couple honeymooned on Daydream Island and later settled in Rockhampton after Jack was discharged from the Army.

They went on to have four children Ronald, Noel, Marilyn and Paul. Marilyn sadly passed in 1997 to melanoma.

Jack worked as a insurance salesman travelling across the countryside for around eight years.

World War II veteran Jack Livingston, left, with United States Consul General Niels Marquardt in 2011. Allan Reinikka

Jack was later elected to the Rockhampton Hospital board and served 33 years as deputy chairman.

The Jack Livingston Geriatric Rehabilitation Unit at Rockhampton Hospital was named in his honour.

He was involved with the Liberal party and was close with Rockhampton's iconic mayor, Rex Pilbeam.

LOCAL STALWART: Strong community supporters, Dawn and Jack Livingston celebrating Jack's 90th birthday in 2013. Jenny Lightfoot/ROK060413jackj1

In 1960, Jack ran Pilbeam's campaign that saw him secure the Rockhampton South State Government seat in 1960.

After this, he worked as the manager of senior citizens centre, Scotia Place, where he was for 30 years, with Dawn by his side the whole time volunteering at the centre.

He was a strong community supporter until the late years of his life.

He and Dawn were active in the Rockhampton Pensioners' League.

Jack and Dawn Livingston recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2016. Allan Reinikka ROK101116aseniors

In 1988, he was the driving force behind the re-establishment of the support group, Friends of the North Rockhampton Nursing Home.

Rockhampton City Council named a park after him in Kawana.

In 1990 Jack was given the Premier's Award during Seniors Week, and in 2006 was the Order of Australia, both for his community service.

At 90, he was still involved in the work of the Capricornia RSL Sub-Branch, where he was a life member.

REMEMBERING JACK LIVINGSTON