Remembering a hero: 20 years since policeman murdered

Senior Constable Norman Watt of the Rockhampton dog squad with his dog 'Zeus'.

ROCKHAMPTON police and community members gathered last night to remember Senior Constable Norman (Norm) James Watt, who was killed in the line of duty when responding to a domestic disturbance north of Rockhampton 20 years ago.

Officers who personally knew the Rockhampton dog squad member shed a silent tear while recalling memories of his days as a police officer.

Snr Const Watt was remembered as a “truly great” man who placed his safety and ultimately his life on the line to ensure the safety of others.

Last night Rockhampton police and community members gathered to remember Senior Constable Norman Watt who was killed in the line of duty twenty years ago.

At 9.22pm on Thursday July 20, 2000, officers were called to a hobby farm at Alton Downs after reports a serious domestic dispute was taking place during which a man had fired three shots at a friend.

Snr Const Watt was also called to the scene with his dog, PD Zeus.

Officers arrived and began to put a cordon around the residence. It was just after midnight when a shot was heard and Snr Const Watt was seen to fall to the ground.

Snr Const Watt was pronounced dead on Friday, July 21 at 3.47am. After a seven hour siege the offender, former air force officer Royce William Cooper, then 58, surrendered to police and was later charged with murder and found guilty.

Snr Const Watt was buried in the Nerimbera Memorial Cemetery at Rockhampton.

The new patrol vessel, Queensland Police Vessel (QPV) Norm Watt is named after Senior Constable Norman Watt, who was killed in the line of duty twenty years ago.

Earlier this year, Snr Const Watt was honoured during the official commissioning and naming of two new water police vessels on March 11.

QPV Norm Watt, 17-metre-high monohull patrol and enforcement vessel was named after the fallen officer and will operate out of Mooloolaba.