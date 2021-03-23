Remembering babies lost early in pregnancy

The space at the Memorial Gardens is a place for parents to go and reflect.

A special service will be held at the Rockhampton Memorial Gardens on Wednesday to recognise babies lost before 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Rockhampton Hospital chaplains and social workers have helped develop a space at the Memorial Gardens to allow those affected by early pregnancy loss to have a space for reflection.

This is a community facility open to all parents, their families and friends.

Services are held there regularly to honour the lost babies and anyone is welcome to attend.

Wednesday’s service will be at 10.30am at the Memorial Gardens in Hartington Street, off Lakes Creek Road, Nerimbera.

For more information, phone social worker Anne Lorraway on 4920 6211.