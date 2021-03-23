Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The space at the Memorial Gardens is a place for parents to go and reflect.
The space at the Memorial Gardens is a place for parents to go and reflect.
News

Remembering babies lost early in pregnancy

Contributed
23rd Mar 2021 5:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A special service will be held at the Rockhampton Memorial Gardens on Wednesday to recognise babies lost before 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Rockhampton Hospital chaplains and social workers have helped develop a space at the Memorial Gardens to allow those affected by early pregnancy loss to have a space for reflection.

This is a community facility open to all parents, their families and friends.

Services are held there regularly to honour the lost babies and anyone is welcome to attend.

Wednesday’s service will be at 10.30am at the Memorial Gardens in Hartington Street, off Lakes Creek Road, Nerimbera.

For more information, phone social worker Anne Lorraway on 4920 6211.

nerimbera pregnancy pregnancy loss rockhampton memorial gardens special service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Detectives treat Norman Gardens death as ‘suspicious’

        Premium Content Detectives treat Norman Gardens death as ‘suspicious’

        Crime A 51-year-old man allegedly sustained a fatal single stab wound to his chest on Monday.

        ‘Unstable atmosphere’ to bring thunderstorms across CQ

        Premium Content ‘Unstable atmosphere’ to bring thunderstorms across CQ

        Weather High chances of showers remain for the rest of Tuesday and on Wednesday.

        Council alters letter to be sent to government about GKI works

        Premium Content Council alters letter to be sent to government about GKI...

        Council News The letter will now state that leftover funds from $26.5 million should be spent on...

        Skipper celebrates 70th birthday with daring rescue

        Premium Content Skipper celebrates 70th birthday with daring rescue

        News The vessel ran into engine difficulties out at sea.