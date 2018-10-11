Remembering Beverley: 'she was a great role model'

Beverley Harwood is being remembered as a generous and dedicated podiatrist whose work touched the lives of many.

IF ANYONE needed help, you could bet Beverley Harwood would be among the first to put her hand up.

The Rockhampton mother is being remembered by her CQ Health colleagues as a generous and dedicated person whose work as a podiatrist helped many patients.

Beverley, 44, died on Monday from injuries suffered in a horrific car crash that last week killed her daughter Olivia, 17.

Rockhampton Hospital executive director Wendy Hoey said Beverley was widely respected as a leader in her field.

Beverley was the director of podiatry and exercise physiology and a passionate advocate for Central Queensland, influencing health care state-wide as a member of the State Clinical Senate.

She was a podiatrist for 23 years, working in CQ Health's Sub Acute Chronic Care Rehabilitation since it started in 2009, before moving across to Rockhampton Hospital in 2016.

Ms Hoey said Beverley "enjoyed teaching podiatry, working with students and other health professionals".

"One of her special interests was in preventing pressure injuries, and in reducing the significant costs to patients caused by decreased mobility, social isolation, pain and discomfort," she said.

"Bev was one of those generous people always willing to put her hand up when something needed doing.

"Her bright smile and quirky sense of humour were appreciated by everyone.

"She was a great role model, and will be very sadly missed by us all. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go to Allan and Bev's whole family."