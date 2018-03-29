Remembering 'Bubba': Huge crowd to honour Rocky crash victim

Joel Eliott will be remembered in a funeral on Tuesday expected to draw around 1000 people.

ONE THOUSAND people are expected to gather next week to honour the memory of well-known Rockhampton man, Joel Eliott after he tragically died in a Rockhampton car crash.

The 27-year-old was killed on March 23 after the car he was driving collided with a four-wheel drive and flipped at the intersection of Rideglands and Nine Mile Rds in Alton Downs.

Mr Eliott was involved in a break and enter earlier that night during which one firearm was stolen, along with a gun safe and the car involved in the accident.

Despite his colourful past, Mr Eliott was known to his family and friends as "Bubba” and a loveable, kind man.

Hellrazor Fight Club's Joel Eliott and CQMMA's Badri in action in the 85kg fight. Photo Al's Photosport ROK110411kockbox2 Allan Reinikka

In his teenage years Mr Eliott was known to have the "golden touch” when he competed in boxing, bringing home a number of titles and medals.

Mr Eliott will be remembered at a funeral service on Tuesday, April 3 at 1pm at the Baptist Tabernacle on Norman Rd.