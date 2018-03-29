Remembering 'Bubba': Huge crowd to honour Rocky crash victim
ONE THOUSAND people are expected to gather next week to honour the memory of well-known Rockhampton man, Joel Eliott after he tragically died in a Rockhampton car crash.
The 27-year-old was killed on March 23 after the car he was driving collided with a four-wheel drive and flipped at the intersection of Rideglands and Nine Mile Rds in Alton Downs.
Mr Eliott was involved in a break and enter earlier that night during which one firearm was stolen, along with a gun safe and the car involved in the accident.
Despite his colourful past, Mr Eliott was known to his family and friends as "Bubba” and a loveable, kind man.
In his teenage years Mr Eliott was known to have the "golden touch” when he competed in boxing, bringing home a number of titles and medals.
Mr Eliott will be remembered at a funeral service on Tuesday, April 3 at 1pm at the Baptist Tabernacle on Norman Rd.