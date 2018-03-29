Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joel Eliott will be remembered in a funeral on Tuesday expected to draw around 1000 people.
Joel Eliott will be remembered in a funeral on Tuesday expected to draw around 1000 people. Contributed
News

Remembering 'Bubba': Huge crowd to honour Rocky crash victim

Shayla Bulloch
by
29th Mar 2018 2:52 PM

ONE THOUSAND people are expected to gather next week to honour the memory of well-known Rockhampton man, Joel Eliott after he tragically died in a Rockhampton car crash.

The 27-year-old was killed on March 23 after the car he was driving collided with a four-wheel drive and flipped at the intersection of Rideglands and Nine Mile Rds in Alton Downs.

Mr Eliott was involved in a break and enter earlier that night during which one firearm was stolen, along with a gun safe and the car involved in the accident.

Despite his colourful past, Mr Eliott was known to his family and friends as "Bubba” and a loveable, kind man.

Hellrazor Fight Club's Joel Eliott and CQMMA's Badri in action in the 85kg fight. Photo Al's Photosport ROK110411kockbox2
Hellrazor Fight Club's Joel Eliott and CQMMA's Badri in action in the 85kg fight. Photo Al's Photosport ROK110411kockbox2 Allan Reinikka

In his teenage years Mr Eliott was known to have the "golden touch” when he competed in boxing, bringing home a number of titles and medals.

Mr Eliott will be remembered at a funeral service on Tuesday, April 3 at 1pm at the Baptist Tabernacle on Norman Rd.

funeral notice joel eliott rockhampton crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Tower Holdings boss reveals plans for GKI

Tower Holdings boss reveals plans for GKI

Politics Reaction prompted by sell-off claims in The Australian

  • 29th Mar 2018 3:19 PM
Warning as hazardous surf lashes Capricorn Coast shores

Warning as hazardous surf lashes Capricorn Coast shores

Weather 'We will not be wasting our time inside': Visitors up for wild waves

  • 29th Mar 2018 2:05 PM
The joy and the guilt... Grazier's much-needed rain reprieve

The joy and the guilt... Grazier's much-needed rain reprieve

Weather PHOTO GALLERY: Incredible shots captured of the rain out west

  • 29th Mar 2018 2:22 PM
CCTV: Balaclava-clad thieves bust into Rocky business

CCTV: Balaclava-clad thieves bust into Rocky business

News Police believe string of Rocky robberies could be linked

Local Partners