Remembering Jeff: 'Lost at sea but never lost in our hearts'

REMEMBERING JEFF: Hamish Fairweather and Oscar Wrightman pay tribute to their mate Jeff Costar, who disappeared off the Gladstone fishing charter, Night Crossing on May 6. His memorial is located at Tiger Cay off the Capricorn Coast.

REMEMBERING JEFF: Hamish Fairweather and Oscar Wrightman pay tribute to their mate Jeff Costar, who disappeared off the Gladstone fishing charter, Night Crossing on May 6. His memorial is located at Tiger Cay off the Capricorn Coast. Contributed

JEFF Costar is remembered as a "mad fisherman” and the most "caring guy you could ever meet” by his friends and family.

All of which is now tied up in a touching tribute to the young 35-year-old man who went missing at sea earlier this month.

Jeff, who was a deckhand, went missing on Sunday May 6 at Swain Reefs Contributed

Jeff, who was a deckhand, went missing on Sunday, May 6 at Swain Reefs, about 200km north-east of Yeppoon, and was last seen by a crewman on Gladstone fishing charter, Night Crossing, at 2am that morning.

The extensive search and rescue mission was suspended on the afternoon of May 8 with police saying the 35-year-old "could not have survived” in the water.

The tribute, which was erected by friends, features a cross fashioned out of rope, a fishing lure, knife and of course a XXXX gold stubbie, all perched on a shell covered sandbar.

It is located on a coral cat called Tiger Cay off the Capricorn Coast.

REMEMBERING JEFF: A memorial was made for Jeff Costar who was last seen by a crewman on a Gladstone fishing charter, Night Crossing, at 2am Sunday morning. He was reported missing at 4am. INSET: Jeff Costar. Contributed

Pictures of the memorial were shared on the Jeff Costar-Tribute Facebook page by previous work mates and friends, Hamish Fairweather and Oscar Wrightman.

Hamish wrote how he and Oscar still couldn't believe Jeff was gone.

"As we head to sea every week you will always be on our mind, you were a top bloke,” the post read.

REMEMBERING JEFF: A memorial was made for Jeff Costar, who was last seen by a crewman on Gladstone fishing charter Night Crossing at 2am on Sunday, May 6. He was reported missing at 4am. Contributed

"When we knew we were working with ya it didn't matter what happened that week at sea cause you could always put a smile on our faces and have a good laugh with you.

"Jeff the chef, the best cook going and everyone knew it. When we meet again we know you'll have a mad feed ready for us.

"You weren't just someone we worked with, you weren't just a mate. Jeff you were our brother. Lost at sea but never lost in our hearts. Rest easy brother.”