CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Lachlan Hughes (pictured right) and his father Philip out the front of their property Heatherlea.
Remembering Lachlan Hughes: Young father tragically killed

Molly Hancock
by
7th Nov 2018 10:16 AM | Updated: 10:43 AM

THE life of Lachlan Hughes, a young father who was tragically killed in a workplace accident last Wednesday at Drillham, will be celebrated on Friday in Toowoomba.

A service will be held on Friday, November 9 from 10am at St Bart's Anglican Church, 103 Stenner St, Middle Ridge.

Everyone is invited to join the family at the racecourse following the service.

It has been asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Lachlan Hughes Foundation which will be made available at the funeral service.

Mr Hughes was a avid member of AgForce and has left a huge gap in the agricultural industry.

AgForce General President Grant Maudsley said Lachlan was one of the most decent, considered people in the beef industry he has ever met.

" He was definitely a rising star with a strong sense of the greater good," Mr Maudsley said.

"The Hughes family is a great family built from humble beginnings and are known for using innovative ideas to produce outstanding results.

"Lachlan was a wonderful young man and our industry is definitely poorer for losing him," he said.

AgForce extended their sincere sympathies to the entire family.

"Our hearts particularly go to his wife and young family," Mr Maudsley said.

drillham editors picks funeral service lachlan hughes st bart's anglican church toowomba workplace accident

