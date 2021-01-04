Removalist busted with $40k worth of client’s furniture

A Brisbane woman who fleeced $40,000 in furniture after accepting a removalist job on social media proceeded to furnish her own home with the goods.

Rosemarie Dezasus Alfon appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

The 36-year-old single mother of seven pleaded guilty to one count of stealing.

The court heard the victim had sought a removalist on the internet site Airtasker in May to transport her household furniture from Bracken Ridge to Sydney.

Airtasker is an online platform where users post jobs they need carried out and people agree to do it for a fee.

Alfon's co-defendant contacted the victim, advising he could do the task and negotiated a fee of $1700, the court heard.

The woman then deposited the money in his bank account.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Hayley Kipps said Alfon and the man arrived at the woman's house and began packing her furniture.

The victim agreed to provide Alfon with a fridge, table and an old bed as part of the deal.

She then drove off to Sydney with her children however the furniture "never arrived".

The woman called Alfon, who said she didn't know where the property was and she'd only been helping the co-offender pack, the court heard.

When contacted by police Alfon denied any involvement.

"She advised police that she had not seen the co-offender … (and) had no knowledge of where the victim's property was," Snr Con Kipps said.

However police raided her Strathpine home and located "all the property".

"Items such as the victim's furniture, new queen bed … and washing machine were being used by the defendant," she said.



A lot of the property was damaged.

Magistrate Anne Thacker asked Alfon how he could "possibly get involved in this bad piece of behaviour".

"Yeah I should not get involved with that," the self-represented Alfon said.

Ms Thacker said trust was integral to platforms like Airtasker.

"The level of honesty needs to be impeccable or the system simply doesn't work," she said.

She fined Alfon $1500, taking into consideration her lack of criminal history and unemployed status, and ordered restitution of $1700.

The court heard a warrant had been issued for the co-offender whose matter has not yet been dealt with.

