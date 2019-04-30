Remove the risk of falls for older Australians

PREVENTION: The Rockhampton Mater Hospital's Susie LeBrasse, CQ Podiatry's Katie Abram and the Mater Pharmacy's Grace Scantlebury join forces to highlight fall prevention strategies.

PREVENTION: The Rockhampton Mater Hospital's Susie LeBrasse, CQ Podiatry's Katie Abram and the Mater Pharmacy's Grace Scantlebury join forces to highlight fall prevention strategies. Measurable Marketing

THE month of April marked National Falls Prevention Week and the Rockhampton Mater Hospital team have taken the step to deliver a proactive approach by providing helpful advice and strategies.

To highlight the importance and awareness around removing the risk of falling, placing a particular focus on older Australians, the Mater have joined forces with CQ Podiatry and the Mater Hospital Pharmacy to share their message.

Rockhampton Mater Hospital's Susie LeBrasse is the driving force behind the initiative, pointing out that more than 80% of injury-related hospital admissions in people aged 65 years and over are due to falls or related injuries.

"Due to increased falls awareness, and the implementation of risk assessments and strategies, the Rockhampton Mater Hospital's incidences of falls sit well below the national benchmark,” Susie said.

"By increasing awareness of risk factors, offering information and advice, even taking it a step further by offering free cleaning of Mater visitors' and patients' glasses, thanks to the Mater Pharmacy, every little bit can make an enormous difference.”

An information booth was set up in the Mater Foyer to offer helpful information and tips to remove the risk of falls.

Katie Abram from CQ Podiatry was also on hand to highlight the importance of supportive footwear, and reiterate the message of the benefits of remaining active and independent to reduce the risk of falls.

Mater volunteers were also on hand to assist with the cleaning of glasses.